1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say one person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a crowded party. The shooters are believed to be two people who walked up to the party late Sunday in a residential area of Hollywood. Police Capt. Brian Bixler says the motive is unknown and he asked for witnesses to come forward. Bixler says many people were present so somebody must have seen something. A Fire Department spokesman says one person died at the scene and three other gunshot victims were hospitalized. Another person had a non-life-threatening injury and an additional person had an unspecified medical complaint.