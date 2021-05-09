Police shooting highlights anti-Micronesian racism in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Some in Hawaii’s Micronesian community say the April 5 shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap highlights the racism they face in a place they expected to be more welcoming to fellow islanders. Police say Sykap was driving a stolen car when he led officers on a chase through oncoming traffic after a series of crimes including an armed robbery and purse-snatching. Pacific islanders in Hawaii with ties to Micronesia say they are seeing an increase in hateful comments directed at them. They say it’s part of the discrimination they face from residents and police. Honolulu police say they don’t target people based on race.