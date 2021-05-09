Long-haul carrier Emirates to ship aid for free into India

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates will begin shipping aid from the World Health Organization and other groups into India for free to help fight a crushing outbreak of the coronavirus. That’s according to an announcement the airline made Sunday from Dubai’s International Humanitarian City. The offer by Emirates, which has some 95 flights weekly to nine cities in India, initially involves aid material already in Dubai but may expand across the carrier’s network as time goes on. Already, workers are preparing to send tents on the first flight planned Thursday to help construct field hospitals for India’s overwhelmed health care system.