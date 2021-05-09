Ky. Derby winner could be disqualified; track bans Baffert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a positive postrace drug test. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert called a news conference Sunday to announce that Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone in a postrace sample. That’s double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing. Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and said Medina Spirit would be disqualified if the drug findings were upheld. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse known to have failed a drug test in just over a year.