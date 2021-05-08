US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A company that operates a major U.S. energy pipeline says it was forced to temporarily halt all pipeline operations following a cybersecurity attack. In a statement, Colonial Pipeline says the attack took place Friday and also affected some of its information technology systems. The company says it has hired an outside cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and has also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies. The company says on its website that it is the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily, primarily in the U.S. South and East.