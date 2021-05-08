Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a South Florida mall that caused panicked shoppers to scatter has has injured three people. Local reports say the shooting Saturday afternoon sent mall patrons running out onto the street or into hiding inside stores as first responders arrived at the Aventura Mall. Police say two groups of people had begun fighting just before the shooting erupted. They add that the injuries to the three wounded are not life-threatening. Authorities say all patrons and employees were escorted out of the mall and several people were in custody and being questioned by detectives.