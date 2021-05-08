Long-haul carrier Emirates to ship aid for free into India

Long-haul carrier Emirates to ship aid for free into IndiaNew
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates says it will begin shipping aid for free into India to help fight a crushing outbreak of the coronavirus. The airline’s offer Sunday comes as air freight costs have skyrocketed. Air cargo demand has risen to its highest recorded level ever amid the pandemic, which has seen carriers including Emirates fly cargo in otherwise-empty passenger seats. Emirates has some 95 flights weekly to nine cities.