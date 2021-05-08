Skip to Content

Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. coalition and Iraq’s military say a drone strike targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S. troops. There were no casualties.

The attack on the Ain al-Assad base early on Saturday morning caused only minor damage. Coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto says a hangar was damaged. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for previous attacks, most of them rocket attacks that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq. Drone strikes are less common.

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

