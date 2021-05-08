Authorities: 3 dead after shooting, fire in Maryland

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a suspect, and others are injured and unaccounted for after a shooting and fire in Maryland. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday. Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him. Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others. Stewart said that in addition to the suspect, two others were dead, two were injured and two were unaccounted for. An investigation is ongoing.