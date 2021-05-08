As US reopens, campuses tighten restrictions for virus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mask and distancing restrictions may be relaxing across much of the country, but it’s been another tough semester on many college campuses, where COVID-19 spikes have meant even tougher measures. Some administrators say they’ve needed to act with urgency to avoid risking an early end to the semester. University of Vermont students have been handed numerous citations for violating safety protocols, while schools including the University of Michigan and Cornell University have restricted access to buildings and Wi-Fi for those who miss mandatory virus tests. The actions come as administrators assess whether in-person commencement ceremonies are feasible and how to get students vaccinated.