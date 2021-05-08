As India surges, Bangladesh lacks jabs, faces virus variants

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — India’s surge in coronavirus cases is having a dangerous effect on neighboring Bangladesh. Health authorities said Saturday that for the first time, a variant originally identified in India was detected in Bangladesh. Experts are warn of imminent vaccine shortages, just as the country should be stepping up its vaccination drive. Infections have declined in Bangladesh over the last two weeks, for reasons that aren’t fully understood. Experts say it’s a perfect opportunity to scale up vaccinations. However, India has banned the export of vaccines as it grapples with the crisis at home. That’s left Bangladesh scrambling to find new avenues for vaccines, while attempting to produce Russian and Chinese vaccines.