Weak jobs report could be a risk or opportunity for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s promised economic comeback hit a speed bump Friday with the April jobs report.

There were just modest job gains of 266,000 that complicated his $4 trillion push on infrastructure, education and children.

The employment report failed to show that the U.S. economy was accelerating forward, so much as it appeared to be stutter-stepping along as the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1%.

Economists had projected roughly one million added jobs last month.

And the modest hiring indicated that the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package has provided an uneven boost so far.