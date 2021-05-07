Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Van Doren, co-founder of the Vans company whose iconic Southern California sneakers were beloved by skateboarders and became an international success, has died. He was 90. The company, based in Costa Mesa, announced Van Doren’s death on social media Friday but didn’t provide any details. Van Doren, his brother and two business partners opened their first store in Orange County in 1966, making and selling their own shoes. The shoes caught on with skateboarders and business also soared after Sean Penn wore a pair in the 1982 movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”