US drops Trump plan for more biometric data on immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has withdrawn a Trump-era proposal to expand the amount and types of biometric data collected by U.S. immigration authorities. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the proposed rule submitted for public comment in September would be withdrawn as part of the new administration’s goal of reducing “barriers and undue burdens” in the immigration system. The proposal issued under President Donald Trump would have enabled USCIS to collect more types of biometrics, including voice prints and DNA, from people seeking to immigrate, including children and other family members. The Trump administration argued it would improve security and make the system more efficient. Critics said it would add unnecessary steps to an already cumbersome process.