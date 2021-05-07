Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be ‘tough’

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says it would be “quite tough” for IOC President Thomas Bach to make a planned visit this month to Japan with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31. Canceling the trip could be embarrassing for the IOC and local organizers who say they can hold a “safe and secure” Olympics in the middle of a pandemic. Bach said recently he hoped to go to Hiroshima. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto says nothing official has been decided but adds a visit by Bach would come at “quite a difficult time.”