Q&A: Nancy Wilson on Eddie Van Halen and her 1st solo album

NEW YORK (AP) — When Nancy Wilson befriended Eddie Van Halen, she learned the famed musician never played acoustic guitar. So she gifted him one. Wilson said Van Halen called her the next morning to say he stayed up all night and penned a song with it. After the guitar virtuoso succumbed to cancer last year, Wilson thought it was fitting to honor him on her new album. “4 Edward” is the closing track on Wilson’s first solo album “You and Me,” released Friday. The Heart guitarist and co-founder said she had not considered doing a solo record in the past but being stuck at home during the pandemic changed things.