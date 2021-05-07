Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say a man accused of holding five employees hostage at a bank has been captured after an hourslong standoff. St. Cloud police Chief Blair Anderson says the suspect, 35-year-old Ray Reco McNeary, has a long criminal history. Police say McNeary was involved in a dispute at the bank Thursday afternoon and the branch manager called police. Many people had run out of the bank by the time officers arrived, but five employees were held hostage. Some were released by the suspect while others made a run for it. McNeary was arrested without incident. Online jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.