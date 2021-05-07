Maldives police say blast that hurt Nasheed act of terrorism

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Police in the Maldives say an explosion that wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed is an act of terrorism but no suspects have been identified. Australian police say they are ready to assist the investigation. Nasheed was wounded in the blast Thursday night outside his home and was being treated in a hospital in the capital, Male. The home minister told a local television that his injuries were not life-threatening. Nasheed is the current Parliament speaker and was the first democratically elected president of the Indian Ocean archipelago, from 2008 to 2012. He has been an outspoken critic of extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation. Occasional violence, including a 2007 blast that hurt 12 tourists, has been blamed on a rise in religious extremism.