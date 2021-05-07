Israel says troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a Border Police base in the occupied West Bank. Police say the three attackers opened fire on the base near the northern West Bank town of Jenin early Friday. The violence comes at a time of heightened tensions over east Jerusalem, where dozens of Palestinians are at risk of being evicted following a long legal battle with Israeli settlers. Palestinian protesters have clashed with police there on a nightly basis in recent weeks.