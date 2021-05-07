India’s surge hits southern states, prompts more lockdowns

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Two southern states in India have become the latest to declare lockdowns, as cases surge at breakneck speed across the country. The announcements from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka comes as pressure mounts on the federal government to announce a nationwide lockdown. On Saturday, India reported 401,078 new cases, including 4,187 deaths, taking the total to over 21.8 million in what is believed to be an undercount. One doctor in Bengaluru says he’s had to reject patients left, right and center as his hospital struggled to find more oxygen. The hospital is sending a truck twice a day to oxygen plants on the outskirts of the city to bring back 12 jumbo oxygen cylinders. Experts say the surge in Bengaluru is fast eclipsing other hard-hit cities.