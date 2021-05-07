For some pastors, the past year was too much to bear
Even before 2020, some pastors were ready to quit, due to the pressures of ministry at a time when Americans are losing faith in religion. Then the pandemic shut down their churches, turning them from preachers and spiritual guides to online content producers. Add a divisive election and America’s ongoing reckoning and some preachers decided to quit. A new survey found this year about 3 in 10 Protestant pastors considered finding a different job.