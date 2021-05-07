EXPLAINER: How activists target CDC vaccine tracking system

Data from the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is being misrepresented to raise doubts about the shots. Information from the reporting system sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration has long been used to monitor possible vaccine reactions. Over the years, anti-vaccine proponents have seized on the publicly available data to sow doubt about vaccines from falsehoods that they cause autism to even death. But the details provided by the report have not been verified. The AP looks at what the reporting system really tell us.