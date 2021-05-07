EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — European Union leaders are attending a summit in Portugal, sending a signal that they see the threat from COVID-19 on their continent as waning amid a quickening vaccine rollout. Their talks on Friday in Porto hope to repair some of the economic damage the coronavirus has caused in the bloc. They will also discuss proposals by other nations to share the technology behind COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic around the world. The leaders on Saturday will take part in an unprecedented meeting, via videoconference, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His country needs more help with a devastating COVID-19 surge and Modi can also smooth the path toward an elusive bilateral trade deal.