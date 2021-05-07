Ethiopian Orthodox Church patriarch blasts Tigray ‘genocide’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in his first public comments on the war in the country’s Tigray region is sharply criticizing Ethiopia’s actions, saying he believes it’s genocide. In a video shot last month on a mobile phone and carried out of Ethiopia, the elderly patriarch speaks to the church’s scores of millions of followers and the international community. He says his previous attempts to speak out were blocked. He is ethnic Tigrayan. The video comes as the conflict marks six months. A church official confirms the video and the patriarch’s interest in making it public.