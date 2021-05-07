China discounts possibility of harm from falling rocket

BEIJING (AP) — China says the upper stage of its Long March 5B carrier rocket that launched the core module of its space station will mostly burn up on re-entry, posing little threat to people and property on Earth. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Chinese authorities will release information about the re-entry of the rocket, expected over the weekend, in a “timely manner.” He says the rocket’s design will ensure it would be largely destroyed during the re-entry process, “which has a very low probability of causing harm to aviation activities and the ground.” China’s space agency has yet to say whether the main stage of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an out-of-control descent.