Chair says UN climate talks in Glasgow must be COVID-safe

BERLIN (AP) — The chair of this year’s U.N. climate talks says he’s planning for a physical meeting but organizers are also discussing contingency arrangements due to the pandemic. The global gathering was postponed last year, hampering progress on a range of issues that have divided nations in their effort to curb climate change. The 2021 meeting is set to take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland. Britain’s Alok Sharma said Friday that while an in-person event is ideal, organizers “need to make sure that it is safe.” A key issue to be resolved before the summit is how to ensure poor countries receive the $100 billion they were promised each year back in 2015.