California deputy and hostage wounded; suspect killed

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a hostage and a California sheriff’s deputy were wounded and a suspect was killed in shootings stemming from a domestic violence incident. The violence erupted Thursday night in the Sierra foothills community of San Andreas. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported a male pointed a firearm at a female’s head at a motel. A deputy interviewing the victim was ambushed and wounded and the suspect next appeared in an apartment complex while holding an elderly woman at gunpoint. Authorities say the suspect posed an immediate threat to the woman and shots were fired. The suspect and the hostage were struck by gunfire but are expected to survive.