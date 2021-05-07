Brazil’s Amazon deforestation surged in April after pledges

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Newly released preliminary data signals that deforestation of Brazil’s Amazon in April was the highest for that month in at least five years. It comes two weeks after Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro signaled his government would dedicate more energy and resources toward curbing deforestation. The government’s Deter monitoring system indicated that deforestation rose 43% over the same month in 2020, to 581 square kilometers (224 square miles). At the U.S.-led climate summit on April 22, Bolsonaro shifted his tone on Amazon preservation and exhibited willingness to step up commitment, even as many critics remain doubtful of his credibility.