Antonio Guterres lays out vision for second term as UN chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has laid out his vision for a second term as U.N. chief. He called for a “surge in diplomacy for peace,” urged the world’s nations to avoid a new type of Cold War “at all cost,” and stressed that in the 21st century everything from COVID-19 and the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation and the pushback on human rights is inter-linked. Guterres is the only candidate in the race so far. He won support during a three-hour question-and-answer session in the 193-member General Assembly Friday from two major groups, the 120-member Nonaligned Movement and 27-member European Union.