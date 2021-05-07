Anti-Islam group called extremist by German state intel

BERLIN (AP) — A German state intelligence service has been classified the anti-immigration group PEGIDA as “proven extremist movement.” The German news agency dpa reported that the Saxony intelligence agency said Friday it had enough evidence showing that PEGIDA, which stands for Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, had turned into an anti-constitutional movement in recent years. The classification means that security authorities are allowed to monitor the activities and members of the group. PEGIDA has staged weekly anti-immigrant and anti-Islam protests in the eastern city of Dresden, the capital of Saxony, but also in other German cities since 2014. It once drew tens of thousands for weekly rallies but over the years it has lost its appeal to the masses.