US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing to revoke a rule imposed under former President Donald Trump that weakened the government’s power to enforce a century-old law protecting most U.S. bird species. Thursday’s announcement comes after the Trump administration halted prosecutions under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act for accidental but avoidable bird deaths. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the move to end the Trump rule will help ensure agency decisions are guided by science. The prohibition against accidental bird deaths was most notable in a $100 million settlement by energy company BP after officials said the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill killed about 100,000 birds.