UN official reports undeclared Syrian chemical warfare agent

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. disarmament chief has reported the discovery of an undeclared chemical warfare agent at a Syrian site to a Security Council meeting where the United States clashed with Russia over international findings that Syria has used chemical weapons. Izumi Nakamitsu didn’t name the agent detected in samples by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. But she told the council Thursday its presence “inside storage containers of large volume at a previously declared chemical weapons facility may imply undeclared production activities.” Syria’s voting rights in the OPCW were suspended in April for using toxic chemicals