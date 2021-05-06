Ukraine wants aid, NATO support from Blinken’s visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv and said that he was there to “reaffirm strongly” Washington’s commitment to Ukraine’s “sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.” Ukrainians hold strong hopes for the visit, including increased military aid and strong support for NATO membership. By visiting so early in his tenure, before any trip to Russia, Blinken is signaling that Ukraine is a high foreign-policy priority for President Joe Biden’s administration. But what he can, or will, deliver when he meets later Thursday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is uncertain. Zelenskyy has made it clear that he wants significant action.