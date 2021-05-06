Thai court grants bail to pro-democracy protest leader

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has allowed the release on bail of one of the top leaders of the country’s pro-democracy movement who is awaiting trial on charges of defaming the monarchy. Panusaya “Rung” Sitthijirawattanakul was released on $6,400 bail on the condition that she must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. She was charged with violating the lese majeste law after leading several protest rallies last year at which she gave speeches proposing reform of the country’s monarchy. The lese majeste law carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison per count. Eighty-eight activists are facing lese majeste charges, with five in custody awaiting trial.