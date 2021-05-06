Survivor of subway crash reflects on decision to change cars

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A decision to change cars to get closer to a station exit may have saved Erik Bravo, a financial adviser who survived the collapse of an elevated line in Mexico City’s subway system that killed 25 people. Bravo says two work colleagues had gotten off the ill-fated train and he decided to use the time before his stop at the Olivos station to walk forward through a few subway cars, to be closer to the platform exit when he arrived. Suddenly he felt the train jerk as smoke filled the cabin and passengers screamed and started trying to break windows to escape. Behind them, the last two cars of the train had fallen into the rubble when the elevated rail bed collapsed. Authorities are trying to determine why a steel beam broke.