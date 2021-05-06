Somalia says it has resumed diplomatic ties with Kenya

Mogadishu, Somalia (AP) — Somalia says it has resumed diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya after severing relations late last year. A government statement thanks Qatar for its mediation efforts. Kenya’s presidency is tweeting only that President Uhuru Kenyatta had received a “special message” from Qatar’s leader delivered by the foreign minister’s special envoy for “mediation of conflict resolution.” Somalia had accused Kenya of interfering in its affairs as the Horn of Africa nation struggled with talks on how to carry out a national election. That vote has been delayed since early February.