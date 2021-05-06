Sheriff: Army trainee arrested after hijacking school bus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Army trainee has been arrested after authorities say he boarded a South Carolina school bus with a gun and held the driver and elementary school students hostage before letting them off the bus. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the incident started around 7 a.m. Thursday near Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army’s largest basic training facility. Lott says the trainee “ran off post and escaped,” armed with a rifle. He then got on a nearby school bus but later let the driver and students off before driving the bus for several miles himself. The sheriff says the man was later arrested without incident and will face multiple charges including kidnapping.