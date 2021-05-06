At least 25 dead during Brazilian police raid in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police targeting drug traffickers have raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro and at least one officer and 24 suspects died after being shot. A police helicopter flew low over the Jacarezinho favela Thursday as heavily armed men fled police by leaping from roof to roof. Service on a subway line was temporarily suspended due to the shooting. Jacarezinho is one of the city’s most populous favelas and it’s dominated by a criminal gang. A group that monitors police operations says it’s one of the deadliest operations in Rio state’s recent history.