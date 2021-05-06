Passenger jet lands safely in LA after bird strikes engine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an Allegiant Air jet has returned safely to Los Angeles International Airport after the crew reported striking a bird. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the Airbus A319 landed without incident at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday. Allegiant Air spokeswoman Hilarie Grey says the jet that was on its way to Provo, Utah, experienced a bird strike to its No. 2 engine shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport for an inspection and an assessment. Grey says the aircraft landed safely and taxied under its own power to the gate, where passengers got off normally. Another jet was dispatched to take the passengers to Provo.