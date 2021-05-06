Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Moroccan Foreign Ministry says Morocco’s ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for consultations. The North African kingdom’s move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara. The ministry also cited concerns Thursday about the two countries’ cooperation against terrorism and in settling Libya’s conflict. Morocco suspended ties with the German Embassy due to “deep misunderstandings” following then-President Donald Trump’s controversial decision in December to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory. Morocco annexed the Western Sahara in 1975. U.N. peacekeepers now monitor a 30-year-old cease-fire between Moroccan forces and supporters of the Algeria-backed Polisario independence movement.