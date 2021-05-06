May Day rallies in Greece halt ferries, disrupt flights

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of striking workers and other protesters have blocked traffic in Athens and cities across Greece to mark rescheduled May Day celebrations and rally against planned labor reforms accelerated by the pandemic. The strikes and protests Thursday also disrupted flights and public transport and halted many ferry services to the islands. May Day events were rescheduled this year due to Orthodox Easter falling on May 2. Unions and left-wing opposition parties strongly oppose plans by the center-right government to shake up work regulations, allowing employers to vary daily working hours within a 40-hour week.