EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting for a summit in Portugal on Friday, sending a signal they see the threat from COVID-19 on their continent as waning amid a quickening vaccine rollout. Their talks hope to repair some of the damage the coronavirus has caused in the bloc, in such areas as welfare and employment. They will also discuss Thursday’s U.S. proposal to share the technology behind COVID-19 vaccines. The leaders will also take part in an unprecedented meeting, via videoconference, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His country needs more help with a devastating COVID-19 surge. He can also smooth the path to an elusive EU trade deal.