DeSantis signs GOP-drafted voting bill, legal fight begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a sweeping elections bill into law that he and other Republicans said would place guardrails against fraud, even though there were no signs of voter irregularities in the November presidential election. Thursday’s signing is being denounced by Democrats and voter rights advocates. Groups including the NAACP and Common Cause said they would immediately sue in federal court alleging that the new law makes it more difficult for people who are Black, Latino or disabled to vote. The Republican governor also plans to announce he’s running for reelection in the nation’s largest election battleground state.