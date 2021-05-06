Cypriots will need tests or inoculation to eat out, worship

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has unveiled a phased rollback of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions over the next month including a shortened curfew and a reopening of all schools next week. But the island will enforce the compulsory display of proof of vaccination, virus testing or convalescence from the disease in areas where people gather in numbers — including restaurants and churches. Some exceptions will be made, including for going to supermarkets, pharmacies, beaches, parks and outdoor farmers’ markets, where people will be simply required to wear masks and keep distances. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said Thursday that the rollback beginning May 10 is meant to “lift the spirits of the public after months of sacrifices.”