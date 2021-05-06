Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions challenged in court

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s drastic COVID-19 strategies of preventing its citizens leaving the country and returning from India are being challenged in court. The government is resisting growing pressure to lift the Indian travel ban imposed last week until May 15 to reduce infections in Australian quarantine facilities. Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop says the challenge to the Indian travel ban will be heard by a judge on Monday. A libertarian group took its case against a ban on most Australians from leaving the country, and the Federal Court is likely to rule on it later. With almost one third of Australians born overseas and most barred from leaving the country for more than a year, a win is likely to lead to a surge in travel.