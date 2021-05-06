At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as ‘heroes’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were killed during a routine welfare check last week. On Thursday, family members and those who worked with them remembered them as heroes who dedicated their lives to serving North Carolina’s Watauga County community. A funeral service was held in their honor and attracted many visitors both in-person and online. The deputies’ fathers praised law enforcement officials who put their lives on the line every day, as their sons did. They asked the public to appreciate the sacrifices officers makes and show them that they care.