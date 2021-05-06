Global stocks mixed amid tenuous hopes for pandemic recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed on cautious optimism that upcoming company earnings reports will reflect a gradual recovery from the damage of the pandemic. European indexes fell in early trading Thursday while U.S. futures were little changed. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished higher in the first session after its Golden Week series of national holidays. Although the vaccine rollout is progressing slowly in Asia compared to the U.S. and Europe, the global recovery is raising hopes for improved exports and earnings of companies doing business overseas.