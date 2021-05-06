Anti-Olympic petition gains tens of thousands of signatures

TOKYO (AP) — An online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled has gained tens of thousands of signatures since being launched in Japan only days ago. The rollout comes with Tokyo, Osaka and several other areas under a state of emergency with coronavirus infections rising. The state of emergency is to expire on May 11 but reports in Japan say it is likely to be extended. The Olympic are to open in just under three months on July 23. The petition is addressed to International Olympic President Thomas Bach. He has tentative plans to visit Japan later this month.