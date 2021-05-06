Animal Crossing among 4 inductees to Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted its Class of 2021. Honored Thursday were the groundbreaking Microsoft Flight Simulator, franchise-inspiring Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? award-winning StarCraft and Animal Crossing, whose popularity has surged during the pandemic. The four games were recognized for their influence on popular culture and the video game industry. They were chosen from a field of finalists that also included: Call of Duty, FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Guitar Hero, Mattel Football, Pole Position, Portal and Tron. Anyone can nominate a game to the hall, based in Rochester. Final selections are made by a panel of experts.