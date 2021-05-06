A tax guide for small-business owners

This year, most small-business owners need to file their taxes by May 17. Practicing good financial hygiene throughout the year makes tax season easier, but there are other steps business owners can take to make tax preparation more seamless. Basic tax prep tips include preparing your financial records, tracking all applicable deadlines and filing the proper forms. This year, business owners also need to factor in loans borrowed via the Paycheck Protection Program. Forgiven PPP loans do not count as taxable income, and business expenses paid with a PPP loan are deductible, even if the loan is forgiven. That’s true for federal income taxes, but some states deviate from those rules.